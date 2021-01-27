On Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced an update to Phase Two of the state's COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan, which added a mass vaccine site in Danvers, which will be open starting Wednesday, February 3.
There are six such sites currently in the state mass vaccination program, and appointments must be made ahead of time.
Residents should note that while the state is creating more mass vaccination sites and they may become eligible to receive the vaccination in the coming weeks, vaccination distribution is contingent on the number of physical vaccinations available. Currently, the State of Massachusetts is prepared to distribute more vaccinations than it has.
The following groups will be vaccinated, in order:
- Individuals 75-years-old and older.
- Individuals 65-years-old and older and individuals with two or more comorbidities, meaning they have a condition that puts them at risk for severe illness should they contract COVID-19. To review these conditions, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here.
- Early education and K-12 workers, transit, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works and public health workers
- Individuals with one comorbidity
- Individuals who are 75-years-old and older can begin receiving their vaccines on Monday, Feb. 1, and can make an appointment at a vaccination site near them. No public clinics are planned to be held in Gloucester at this time.
To view a map of vaccination sites, click here. All sites require an appointment.
Mass vaccination sites have been announced at the following locations.
- Gillette Stadium, Foxborough. This site is currently accepting appointments.
- Eastfield Mall, Springfield. Opening Friday, Jan. 29.
- Fenway Park, Boston. Opening Monday, Feb 1.
- Double Tree Hilton Hotel, Danvers. Opening Wednesday, Feb. 3
- Reggie Lewis Center, Boston. Opening next week, exact date to be announced.
The general public will not be eligible to receive the vaccine until April. To review the full vaccination distribution timeline, click here.
Manchester and Essex municipal Board of Health offices are not currently able to coordinate or field questions regarding vaccinations, but they will provide details as they come in during this highly fluid time. Residents with questions regarding vaccination distribution in Massachusetts may contact the state’s Department of Public Health at COVID-19-Vaccine-Plan-MA@mass.gov.