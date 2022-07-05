Local Manchester resident Marion Hall will present a solo show of her watercolor paintings at the North Shore Arts Association (NSAA), 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester, from June 28 to July 9.
The focus of this show will be her original watercolors of Manchester, Cape Ann, seascapes, lighthouses, seabirds, beaches, surf, schooners, and a few Florida tropical scenes. Marion’s style is a blend of realism and impressionism, with a colorful pallet featuring the unique lighting of Cape Ann.
Marion has been a resident of Manchester for more than 50 years. She is a graduate of Tufts University and Northeastern with degrees in physical therapy. After graduation she was commissioned in the Navy and was stationed at Chelsea Naval Hospital working with casualties from the Vietnam war. After the Navy she worked at Beverly Hospital and later for community health organizations and local public schools.
Her original watercolor paintings can be seen at the NSAA, Rockport Art Association and Museum, the New England Watercolor Society, ECGA Art in the Barn, and the TTOR Castle Hill Show.