J Barrett & Company announced this week that Lisa Nash has joined the firm in the Prides Crossing office as a sales agent.
Lisa, who was the owner and operator of Tasty Foods in Peabody for over two decades, believes that establishing a “personal connection” is the key to success in business. “You must understand what a person wants and needs before you can even begin to think about a solution whether it’s buying a house or selling land,” she says.
Established in January 2007, J Barrett is an independent real estate firm with offices in Beverly, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester, Marblehead, and in Prides Crossing.
Lisa said the firm’s people-first approach made her decision easy. “I welcome the opportunity to be part of a company with such a well-deserved reputation for its ‘individual’ approach to real estate,” she says. A long-time Peabody resident, Lisa thoroughly enjoys all the benefits of life on the North Shore.
“We’re very excited to have Lisa on our team,” says Jon Gray, President. “Her extensive entrepreneurial background coupled with her in-depth knowledge of Peabody and the many surrounding North Shore communities adds another layer of insight about this area that we can share with all our clients.”