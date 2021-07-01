A fire broke out at a home on Old Essex Road in Manchester from an apparent lightening strike Thursday evening, as intense weather passed through Cape Ann.
The Manchester Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 9:18 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, and were dispatched to a single-family home on Old Essex Road for a report of lightening striking a house and subsequent TV cable box explosion and fire.
According to town reports, Manchester Ladder 2, under the command of Lt. Crosbie, and along with FF/P Junker and FF/P Jenckes, responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they reported fire showing from the side of the residence and immediately requested mutual aid assistance.
The first in crew on Ladder 2 made a quick knockdown of visible fire and began a search throughout the residence for any hidden fire. Additional off-duty Manchester full-time and call firefighters responded to the scene with Engine 1 and Squad 3. Chief Cleary (C1) arrived and assumed command from Lt. Crosbie.
One exterior corner of the home was opened up and the flame spread was stopped. Fire was declared under control at 2225 hours. Damage was confined to the outside corner and rear deck areas, and the home remained inhabitable after the smoke was evacuated. There were no injuries.
Fire Department teams from surrounding towns aided in the incident, including Essex, Hamilton, Gloucester, and Wenham. Atlantic Ambulance, and Rehab 5 assisted at the scene.
Also, Fire Departments in Hamilton and Ipswich provided station coverage. And Manchester PD assisted with traffic control.