Deb Blanchard.

Climber Deb Blanchard

Those driving through or around Manchester in the last six months may have noticed a female backpacker walking the side of the road, often on Pine Street or Pleasant Street or Summer Street.  

No, it’s not a “commuter” heading to Mount Ann.  

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.