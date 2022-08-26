Those driving through or around Manchester in the last six months may have noticed a female backpacker walking the side of the road, often on Pine Street or Pleasant Street or Summer Street.
No, it’s not a “commuter” heading to Mount Ann.
Instead, it’s Manchester resident Deb Blanchard, who has been training, walking eight miles several times week with a 20-lb backpack. When she is out of the public’s eye, Blanchard is home, doing cardio and weight training. All this, as she prepares to summit Mount Kilimanjaro in East Africa next month.
“Everyone’s been so great,” Blanchard said. “When I go into Crosby’s, people come up to me and say, ‘Didn’t I see you walking with a red backpack?’.”
For Blanchard, it’s a milestone trip prompted by a milestone birthday several years ago. A lifelong avid athlete, Blanchard set her sights on Kilimanjaro and announced her intention to tackle the 19,341-ft volcanic (inactive) mountain to her husband. Mt. Kilimanjaro is the fourth most topographically prominent peak in the world, and is located on the Kenya-Tanzania border.
It was a challenge that “piqued” (forgive the bad pun) her interest.
Blanchard signed up with a UK-based adventure outfit, and was scheduled to meet up in 2020 with a small group to take on this exotic challenge in this region of Africa surrounded by the storied Masai people, and the Serengeti Plain. They would meet in Tanzania, and with guides, take the nine-to-10-day journey.
“For me that length of journey seemed perfect, because it both gives us time to acclimate to the elevation and, if we’re lucky with weather, we may be able to camp in one of the craters of Kilimanjaro,” she said, referring to the volcanic craters left from Kilimanjaro’s past.
Back in 2020, COVID put Blanchard’s plans on hold. But last year, she got word her trip was back on for Sept 20. Friends have been a big support, and she’s excited.
“I walk with her five of those seven miles as often as I can,” said friend and fellow Manchester resident, Linda Coleman. “Although she does quite well without me.”
From us at the Cricket, we offer the best of luck to Deb Blanchard. We hope she will take some amazing photographs, collect some wonderful stories and share them with all of us in a future edition of the paper’s popular travel feature, “Postcards Home.”
