The Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum (EHSSM) last week announced Katherine “KD” Montgomery has been named as its executive director. She is the first woman to lead EHSSM, at a time the organization says is a “vital juncture” as it prepares to expand its educational offerings and host a Smithsonian traveling exhibition this fall.
“KD brings a perfect blend of non-profit management, regional history, maritime science, and shipbuilding experience to her new role at EHSSM,” said Dr. David Driscoll, board president. “We look forward to watching the organization continue to bloom and thrive under her capable leadership.”
Located at 66 Main Street in the heart of downtown Essex, the museum opens for the season on Thursday, May 5. Admission is voluntary (donations are encouraged), and all are welcome to explore the unique shipyard from dawn to dusk. Self-guided tours, educational programming, community gatherings and hands-on activities are designed to connect visitors to the rich cultural heritage of Essex.
“As a working museum dedicated to furthering knowledge of traditional shipbuilding, EHSSM is able to share singular experiences with visitors along the waterfront,” said Montgomery. “Defined by its waterways and innovative spirit, the community that made Essex a renowned maritime center centuries ago continues to evolve and adapt in exciting ways. As an apprentice shipbuilder, museum director and community member, I’m excited at the prospect of keeping time-honored traditions alive.”
EHSSM was selected as the first Massachusetts venue to present the Smithsonian’s “Museums on Main Street” exhibition, Crossroads: Changes in Rural America, which will be on view in the third floor of the Essex Public Library later this year, beginning Sept. 10.