The Manchester Club’s May meeting was held on Thursday May 19 at the Legion Hall and had its strongest turnout since before the pandemic. Tim Brown, Chuck Filias and their kitchen crew served up a mouth-watering meal of home-made “Harborside style” bean-dip, rolls, a garden salad, tenderloin served with potatoes and green beans and Haagen-Daz bars for dessert. At the conclusion of dinner, Club President Eric Aldrich started the business part of the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, after which, a motion was made to skip the Secretary and Treasurer’s reports which was immediately seconded.  This led straight into one of the club’s largest fund-raisers of the year, the James Hatcher Memorial Scholarship raffle.  Each year all proceeds from this raffle go straight into the club’s high school scholarship fund which awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors.  Always a spirited event, the club raffled off 50 prizes ranging from lobsters to gift certificates to cash – all donated by local businesses and club members – a grand time was had by all in attendance! The next meeting of the Manchester Club will be held on Thursday, June 16 at the Legion with additional details to be announced closer to the date.

