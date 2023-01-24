Last week at ME Regional Middle School, Ross Cowman’s 6th Grade Science class got a hands-on robotics lesson, thanks to parent Dan Ochs who brought in an operational robotic arm operated simply with the “driver” moving their hand and arm to pick up a rope. Here in this photo above, Katie Jay celebrates success as (from left) Madelyn Nazzaro, Caralina Muniz and Dan Ochs look on. (Photo: Erika Brown)
