Last week at ME Regional Middle School, Ross Cowman’s 6th Grade Science class got a hands-on robotics lesson, thanks to parent Dan Ochs who brought in an operational robotic arm operated simply with the “driver” moving their hand and arm to pick up a rope.  Here in this photo above, Katie Jay celebrates success as (from left) Madelyn Nazzaro, Caralina Muniz and Dan Ochs look on.  (Photo: Erika Brown) 

