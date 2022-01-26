The ME Middle School arts program has been rehearsing busily since October for its 2022 performance of Annie Jr., The Musical and safety requirements were approved by health officials at the school, the live theater production is a full "go," offering three live performances this weekend.
Dress rehearsals this week were buoyant, and giddy. Seen here at rehearsal is Wren Shanks as Annie, and Jack Rousmaniere as Oliver Warbucks. Directed by Heidi Dallin, the show is produced by the YMCA of the North Shore Theater in partnership with the school.
Three performances will take place this weekend at the auditorium of the Manchester Essex Regional High School on Lincoln Street in Manchester. Masks required for ages two and up.
Friday, January 28 (7 p.m.)
Saturday, January 29 (7 p.m.)
Sunday (2 p.m.), January 30.
Tickets are available now online for all shows at the onthestage.com/anniejr.