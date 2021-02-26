This week, we take time to focus on heart health, whether it’s someone caring for the well-being of the crucial, blood-pumping organ that sustains life in the human body, or warming hearts during a cold time of the year.

• Local Emily McCavanagh is doing her best to help warm the hearts of some of our younger residents, launching the Happiness Program at the start of December. Using community donations, the program provides everything from breakfast and lunch items to gingerbread cookies for local students who are struggling with the pandemic mentally, emotionally and physically. She is looking for young people looking for a boost to pick up what they might need from the project, while asking for donations from anyone in the community looking to help out.

• This week we publish part one of MERHS Health Ambassador Charlotte Lawrence’s interview with Dr. David Fulton - head of Cardiology at Boston Children’s Hospital - to get an idea of how the heart health of his patients has been affected by COVID-19.

• Looking to protect your heart and yourself from the coronavirus? The Town of Manchester will provide residents free, drive-through and walk-up COVID-19 PCR testing in back of Town Hall this week on Dec. 15 and 19. Residents will be required to show proof of residency, and are asked to arrive alphabetically on both days (those with last names beginning with A-M from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; those with last names starting with N-Z from 12-3 p.m.). Click on the link below for more details.

• We are now in the heart of the holiday season, and holiday-related programming continues locally. From the a fully-decked out Manchester Historical Museum (courtesy of the Manchester Garden Club) to extended versions of local events like the Holiday Stroll and Christmas by the Sea, check out our coverage on all that’s happening locally during this festive time of year.