Soccer_Georgetown 2022.jpg

ME Captain Mechi O’Neil works her way around her opponent with some great foot work during Tuesday’s home game against the Georgetown Royals.  Winning by 3-0, the Hornets are 3-4-2 for the season.             
p_6 Hornets_Color.jpg

Cross Country:

ME Cross Country teams split their meet with Amesbury.  Boys lost 32 to 26 with Finn O'Hara winning in 17:18. It was a close race for second to fifth places with Amesbury edging out Charlie Lations 4th and Logan Cooper 5th by seconds.  Also scoring for the Hornets were Nate Gardner and Henry Chadbourne.  Henry out-leaned Sam Heanue at the line.

2022 Hornets_Nest_F_Hockey

ME Hornet Ava Magnuson finds the back of the net in a 6-0 win over Amesbury at home.

Photo: Paul Clark

