Vote Image.png

At Monday's election, Essex voters were split on two Proposition 2½ overrides—rejecting a proposed $289,165 MERSD override while approving a $56,186 override for the town's regional technical school budget—while also narrowly voting in the school committee chairman, Theresa Whitman, to a second term on the Regional School District School Committee.    

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Monday at the Essex Public Safety Building.  Nine hundred voters, or 30.83% of the town's 2919 total registered voters, showed up to vote on a ballot that—besides the race for one School Committee seat and the two Proposition 2½ overrides—was nearly entirely comprised of uncontested seats.