On Monday, Lorraine Hardy-Wyatt, 97, was honored as the town’s eldest resident by Essex Board of Selectmen and State Sen. Bruce Tarr who presented her with the coveted Boston Post Cane, the ferruled, 18-ct gold-tipped walking stick made of mahogany that’s been a tradition since 1909.  The ceremony took place before a packed top floor of Essex Town Hall. 

Jim Witham of the Essex Historical Society kicked things off with a short history of the Boston Post Cane, explaining why so few of the 700 original walking sticks given by the publisher of what was then America’s second-largest newspaper remain today.  Mrs. Hardy-Wyatt is a member of the Hardy’s Hatchery family that ran a mainstay chicken farm on Island Road and John Wise Avenue for more than three generations. 

From left, Mass Sen. Bruce Tarr, Selectmen Peter Phippen, Guy Bradford and BOS Chair Ruth Pereen.