Hornets

 

ME Hornet Ava Magnuson finds the back of the net in a 6-0 win over Amesbury at home.

Photo: Paul Clark

Cross Country:

The boys lost 30 to 25 in a close race.  Junior Captain Finn O'Hara won the race in 17:58. The race for second place was close with 3 General's runners vying with Senior Logan Cooper and Junior Captain Charlie Lations for position.  Logan and Charlie ended up taking fifth and sixth places.  Also scoring for the Hornets were Juniors Nate Gardner and Jack Whelski. 

