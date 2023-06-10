MBTS Library Music

A 2021 morning music program at the MBTS Public Library.  The program was funded by the Hooper Fund

The board of Manchester’s Hooper Fund community organization has announced its list of 2023 grant recipients.

“We want to thank all who donated to the Hooper Fund this past year,” said Hooper Fund Executive Director Anne Kneisel.  “The funds that were raised will go directly back into our community, and we have a wonderful list of recipients this year.” 

Hooper Fund_Sweeney Park Sign

Game sign at MBTS' Sweeney Park, funded by the Hooper Fund

