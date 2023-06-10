Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The board of Manchester’s Hooper Fund community organization has announced its list of 2023 grant recipients.
“We want to thank all who donated to the Hooper Fund this past year,” said Hooper Fund Executive Director Anne Kneisel. “The funds that were raised will go directly back into our community, and we have a wonderful list of recipients this year.”
This year, Hooper Fund grants will fund programs including scholarships for many of the programs, athletic equipment, reading programs, poetry workshops, CPR and First Aid courses, backpacking tents and stoves, a moveable softball scoreboard, robotic materials, after school music program, a fishing tournament, sponsored summer beach clean ups, several summer playgrounds and year round after school programs, bicycle racks, and Manchester’s weekly public program, Music in the Park.
Applications were submitted in the spring, and grant monies come from donations to the Hooper Fund, which go directly back to the community. Here is the full list of 2023 Hooper Fund grant recipients:
