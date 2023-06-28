 Skip to main content
Heading for Halifax, and Kayaking for a Cause

Mark Fuhrman tented up on Black Beach Sunday before facing the last leg of an historic 6,800-mile journey

Mark Ervin Fuhrman, a solo kayaker on a mission. (Courtesy Photo)

A KAYAKER heading into the last leg of a historic 14-month, 6,800-mile journey for charity made Manchester’s Black Beach his home for the night on Sunday.   At first light the next day, he packed up his tent, pulled his vessel into the water and left Kettle Cove for the cut bridge in Gloucester with a plan to make it to Halifax in Nova Scotia by early August.

This is a full-circle adventure for Mark Ervin Fuhrman of Oslo, Norway, who left Halifax in June 2022.  In 240 days of paddling, he’s covered St. Lawrence River and the Great Lakes.  He has made his way down the entirety of the Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee and Tombigbee Rivers before banging a left at the Gulf of Mexico and, hugging the eastern seaboard of the United States, made it all the way to Cape Ann. 

On Sunday at Manchester’s Black Beach, Fuhrman rests up after a day of paddling from Winthrop, Mass. The 65-year-old has been paddling 240 days in the last 12 months and expects to land at Nova Scotia by early August.  (Photo: Erika Brown)
The Great Loop has been called “the last great adventure in North America”, and it’s popular as a continuous loop with pleasure boaters who go up the Atlantic seaboard, through historic canals, across the Great Lakes, down the inland rivers to the Gulf of Mexico, and around Florida.  (Courtesy image)

Mark Ervin_Lady Liberty

Fuhrman paddles past Lady Liberty in New York Harbor.  (Courtesy image)