Each New Year in Massachusetts brings the annual census forms to all households. The information gathered from these forms is critical for all municipalities. It allows the Town to keep accurate historical data and helps to assure that the municipality receives all their federal and state aid packages.
Manchester households should receive their forms the week after Martin Luther King Jr Day. Please review, correct, and sign your form and return to the Town Clerk’s office as soon as possible.
Dog registrations for 2022-2023 will be due by April. There is a delay in producing new dog tags, therefore they will not be available until March. More information will come with your census form and will be posted on the website, www.manchester.ma.us
NEW in 2022 is the RESIDENT STICKER. All vehicles registered in Manchester will receive a free resident sticker in the mail. This sticker once affixed to the front windshield on the driver’s side will allow access to the transfer station, compost site, resident parking spaces, and Singing Beach parking. Qualifying vehicles that do not pay excise tax to Manchester should see the Town Clerk with proof of residency.
Entrance to Singing Beach will still require a walk on tag for everyone between the ages of 12 and 65. The cost of walk on tags will increase this year to $10/day and $35/season. There will be an early bird special for residents from March to May to purchase seasonal walk on passes at the 2021 cost of $20.
Lastly, preparations for the Annual Town Election are in full swing. Nomination papers are now available at the Town Clerk’s office for the following 13 positions: Constable – three (3) seats for a three year term, Housing Authority – one (1) seat for a five-year term, Library Trustee – one (1) seat for a three-year term, Moderator – one (1) seat for a one-year term, Planning Board – three (3) seats for a three-year term, School Committee – two (2) seats for a three-year term, and Board of Selectmen – two (2) seats for a three-year term.
Dianne Bucco
Manchester Town Clerk