MBTS_Memorial School Greenscapes 2023

Memorial School students (from left) Scarlett Chobanian, Pia Pinkin and Isaac Collins work with Parent Volunteer Sarah Valeo at a workstation to learn about contaminants in water.  (Photo: Erika Brown)

The teams at Greenscapes, an environmental education group based in Salem, MA, made a visit to Manchester Memorial School last week to give students a hands-on education about the protection and conservation of local natural resources.  The interactive educational program was funded by a $500 grant from the Manchester Board of Health and coordinated at the school by Memorial School teacher Maggie Tomaiolo.  Students got to work with parent volunteers and Memorial teachers on a series of hands-on demonstration projects to understand ground water flow, watershed areas, stormwater and how it returns to the soil, and the importance of programs that protect natural resources.

