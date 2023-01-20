The teams at Greenscapes, an environmental education group based in Salem, MA, made a visit to Manchester Memorial School last week to give students a hands-on education about the protection and conservation of local natural resources. The interactive educational program was funded by a $500 grant from the Manchester Board of Health and coordinated at the school by Memorial School teacher Maggie Tomaiolo. Students got to work with parent volunteers and Memorial teachers on a series of hands-on demonstration projects to understand ground water flow, watershed areas, stormwater and how it returns to the soil, and the importance of programs that protect natural resources.
Hands On Environmental Learning
