Last weekend, the Essex County Greenbelt Association held its 33rd annual “Art in the Barn” weekend-long event at the Cox Reservation on Eastern Avenue in Essex. It was a picture-perfect weekend, and the event benefited with a steady stream of attendees all day, every day of the fundraiser. This is one of the North Shore’s premier, juried art shows and it showcased the work of more than 130 local artists. Throughout the Cox Reservation, the barns are filled with paintings, ceramics, jewelry, sculptures and more. Artists donate 50 percent of proceeds to support Greenbelt’s conservation work to preserve healthy ecosystems, climate resilience, clean water, local food supplies, scenic landscapes and free, accessible places for all to benefit from nature.
Greenbelt’s 33rd Annual Art in the Barn
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- Celebration Of Life: Susie Kinder
- ZBA Chapter 40B Hearing Extended Into July
- ME Baseball, Tennis Teams Advance in MIAA Tourney
- Manchester Police Notes | June 10
- Obituary Of James M. Conway
- Celebration Of Life: Jacqueline (Jermain) Duff
- Shop Thoughts: Books, Take Me Away!
- Wandering Houses 0f Manchester
- Letter To The Editor: Gratitude For MBTS Emergency Response
- Obituary Of Roxanna Orlando Leone
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.