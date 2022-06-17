Essex Art In The Barn

Art in The Barn

Last weekend, the Essex County Greenbelt Association held its 33rd annual “Art in the Barn” weekend-long event at the Cox Reservation on Eastern Avenue in Essex.  It was a picture-perfect weekend, and the event benefited with a steady stream of attendees all day, every day of the fundraiser.  This is one of the North Shore’s premier, juried art shows and it showcased the work of more than 130 local artists.  Throughout the Cox Reservation, the barns are filled with paintings, ceramics, jewelry, sculptures and more.  Artists donate 50 percent of proceeds to support Greenbelt’s conservation work to preserve healthy ecosystems, climate resilience, clean water, local food supplies, scenic landscapes and free, accessible places for all to benefit from nature.

