Dr. Jennifer Roberts has resigned as principal of Essex Elementary School, effective July 1. In a letter to school families, Roberts said she accepted a principal position in another district.
“Partnering with you over the years has been a highpoint in my career,” she wrote.
Roberts spent 13 years at Essex Elementary School, the last few of which were pandemic years.
She thanked the community and reflected on the success of the spring beautification project for the front of the school.
“Thank you for the privilege of working with your incredible children,” Roberts wrote. “I have thoroughly enjoyed watching them all learn and grow.”
Roberts’ resignation comes alongside tentative plans for rebuilding Essex Elementary. The new Manchester Memorial Elementary School building was completed in 2022, and Essex Elementary is next in line.
A new principal for Essex Elementary has not yet been announced.