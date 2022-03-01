Manchester Memorial School Fifth Grade play this year is “Golly Gee Whiz,” and students have been hard at work with rehearsals. The two-show weekend will open with a 4 p.m. show on Thursday, March 3 followed by a 6 p.m. show Friday, March 4 at the Memorial School Gym. This is a good opportunity for members of the public to check out the brand new school facility and it’s innovative “gymatorium.” Tickets are $10, general admission. Here, at a recent rehearsal, left to right: Antonia Vivonco, Chase Anderson, Grace Burgess, Madi Day and Thomas Chrzanowski. Tickets available now.
