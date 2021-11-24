On Monday, the Thanksgiving spirit was alive and well when a team from Coastal Windows & Exteriors delivered 31 turkeys to The Open Door food pantry in Gloucester, totaling 629 pounds.
“We are super excited that we can help the community especially during the uncertain fearful times in the pandemic and feed the hungry,” said Stephanie Vanderbilt, owner of Coastal Windows & Exteriors.
Vanderbilt said their inspiration was Norman Rockwell's “Freedom From Want” painting, so so the company donated a turkey for every homeowner who purchased energy-efficient products from the company. She said she’ll be sharing the news (and photos) with each homeowner tomorrow to share the news.