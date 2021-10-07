With COVID on the horizon last year when Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty completed its new office renovation on Central Street, it felt good to have the Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce hosted a jubilant ribbon cutting and grand opening of the company’s newest office right here in Manchester.
Local residents and business owners came by to say hello and enjoy the light refreshments. Larry Rideout and Paul McGann, co-owners of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, were in attendance to cut the ribbon on the company’s 24th office location. The good news? The town just completed an extensive renovation of the Town Common Green, in front of Town Hall, and that is what Gibson Sotheby’s Manchester office faces. It’s a great place to work, said Susan McDermott, who is one of the managers of the office.
“We are thrilled to offer our associates and their clients such a polished real estate experience coupled with exceptional service in the heart of Manchester-by-the-Sea,” says McGann. “We believe finding the best address to call home is critical to business growth for our associates, and we anticipate welcoming additional agents to this state-of-the-art space.”
The associates based in Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty’s Manchester-by-the Sea office serve buyers and sellers across Massachusetts, with a focus on the North Shore communities of Manchester- by-the-Sea, Marblehead, Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Ipswich, Topsfield, Hamilton, Newburyport, Wenham, Andover and North Andover.
Also, the company will run its company-wide legal team out of the Manchester office, and will use the space for regular training for associates. Both activities gives the local Manchester location a company-wide presence and profile, and will give a boost to the downtown economy.