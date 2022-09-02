My dad, George Nickless, went skydiving on Monday, August 8 at Skydive Pepperell in Pepperell MA. His tandem instructor, Keith, was phenomenal. While Keith has jumped over 16,500 times, this is George's second jump. His first jump was when he was only 83, when he went with his Marine hero Larry Kirby (who was celebrating his 90th), along with Sheila Carrassi and Sally Curry. Today's jump was from 10,500 feet and above the clouds. Today he jumped with his nephew, David Nickless, and with Adrian DiNapoli, who grew up in Manchester.
George says leaving the plane was scary, yet he felt safe. A big rush! He was able to pull the cords to guide the chute on the way down. Two bald eagles flew up from the woods next to the spectators just before George landed on the field. Landing was graceful, and ended with a kiss to the ground. Auspicious omens.