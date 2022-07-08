Artist Geoffrey Bayliss is the focus of an exhibit currently at Gloucester’s Jane Deering Gallery.
Bayliss’s new work includes large, collaged work and papier-mâché sculptures. Bayliss has created five sculptures that lend themselves to the viewer’s interpretation. Playful, imaginative, strange or referential of classical ruins, Bayliss’s sculptures are active and energetic.
The use of papier-mâché goes as far back as 200AD, with the Chinese Han dynasty. The Western world introduced it in Europe c.1725 as an alternative to plaster or carved wood in architecture. Bayliss earned his BA in architecture from Columbia University. His current use of papier-mâché aligns well with his architectural focus.
The exhibition will run through July 31. Gallery hours: Friday & Saturday 1 – 5 p.m., Sunday 1 – 4 p.m., and by appointment.