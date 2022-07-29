Gentile_Bandstand.

Gentile_Bandstand

Lee Lewis and the Doo Wop All Stars return to the Gentile Bandstand, July 31 at 7 p.m.  The Antonio Gentile Bandstand is located at Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester MA.

The free concert is sponsored by Daily Printing.  The Doo Wop Allstars bring the best of fifties and sixties vocal showpieces for your entertainment.  This New Hampshire-based group will bring back fond memories of your favorite classic tunes.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.