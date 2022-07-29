Lee Lewis and the Doo Wop All Stars return to the Gentile Bandstand, July 31 at 7 p.m. The Antonio Gentile Bandstand is located at Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester MA.
The free concert is sponsored by Daily Printing. The Doo Wop Allstars bring the best of fifties and sixties vocal showpieces for your entertainment. This New Hampshire-based group will bring back fond memories of your favorite classic tunes.
This will be the fourth concert of the Bandstand Series’ 2022 season. This year is the thirty fifth anniversary season of these free concerts in the park. Large audiences continue to attend and listen in this picturesque setting overlooking Gloucester’s outer harbor.
The concert is free to the public. Parking is free and the venue and rest rooms are ADA-accessible. Bring a blanket or chair and perhaps a picnic dinner. The rain date is Wednesday, August 3. For further information please visit DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-0543
