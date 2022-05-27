Manchester was a town of wandering houses.

While the thought of houses rumbling through the streets is a strange one to us, the practice was common everywhere in old Yankeedom. In his 1783-1819 diary, Rev. William Bentley of Salem gives us 36 years’ worth of evidence. Usually, a house was moved because the owner didn’t want it, due to its age or size or location, whereas someone else did want it and could have it moved for a lot less money than to have one built.