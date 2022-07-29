CAM_Coda

Any Cape Ann’er who has yet to catch up with CODA, this year’s Oscar winner for Best Picture, now has one less excuse. The Cape Ann Museum will present the ﬁlm free to the public Friday, August 5 on a 26-foot screen in the spacious outdoors at the Cape Ann Museum Green. 

“The Cape Ann Museum is thrilled to be hosting a free screening of CODA to celebrate the movie’s incredible artistic achievements and the local art and history that inspired it,” says CAM Director Oliver Barker.  “We welcome this opportunity to invite our community to see the movie for free in the city where it was filmed.” 

