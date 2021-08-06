The Cape Ann Regional Grant Project will hold the first in a series of free workshops tailored to meet the needs of Cape Ann’s small businesses. All Cape Ann business owners and their staff are eligible to participate.
The workshop, called “Agile Small Business Operations” will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 4 in-person at the Cape Ann Chamber’s conference room at 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, and simultaneously via Zoom. Registration is required, and in person attendance is capped to the first 12 participants. Rich Weissman will lead the workshop. Workshop will be recorded and available for viewing for a limited time.
Weissman is a business management professional and professor at the graduate and undergraduate levels for Endicott College.
What will be covered: Companies with responsive operations are best prepared to meet shifting business conditions. Agile companies take an integrated approach to operations management by linking together all aspects of the organization, including its employees, methods, customers and suppliers. In this session you will learn:
- How to gain a competitive advantage through agile operations management strategies.
- Exploring how the sales and operations planning process drive value chain collaboration.
- How to evaluate changes in the post pandemic supply chain.
Instructor: Rich Weissman, an experienced management professional, teaches at the graduate and undergraduate levels for Endicott College and Northeastern University, and is a corporate trainer specializing in leadership and management development, optimizing sales and customer service, and operational process improvement.
Together, the four municipalities of Cape Ann and the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce together won a major state grant to help all Cape Ann’s small businesses rebound from the pandemic. This pilot program is delivering help in three key ways:
1) by offering direct business support and training,
2) developing a new, online Cape Ann business directory – to help consumers easily find information about all that our region’s small businesses have to offer, and
3) a locally-made media campaign that promotes our independently-owned businesses and shares their stories of resilience, creativity and innovation.
Register at capeannchamber.com/regional-pilot-grant. Anne Williams, Cape Ann Regional Grant Manager is also available to answer question and provide information: anne@capeannchamber.com or 978-283-1601.