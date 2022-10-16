Scott Moore Kevin Birch

Harpsichordist Kevin Birch (left) and violinist Scott Moore are the featured musicians for two upcoming November concerts at the Annisquam Village Church.

Two unique musical concerts are planned for November at the Annisquam Village Church, both designed to introduce listeners to new ways to see and hear historical instruments this holiday season.

On a day when the clocks are turned back, one may go back farther…all the way to the Renaissance and Baroque when Kevin Birch performs on Sunday, November 6 at 3 p.m.  In addition to the resident instruments currently housed at the Village Church, Birch brings his own instrument, based on a late 18th c. clavichord of Manuel Carmo (Portuguese), illustrating the qualities that make these keyboards the “instrument of choice” for studying organ literature.

