Editor's Note

The School Committee will hold a public hearing next Tuesday, May 23 that will be a joint meeting with the Essex Board of Selectmen.

School Committee 2023

Tuesday's ME Regional School Committee meeting was the first since Essex voters failed to support a Proposition 2 1/2 override to bridge the school district budget.  The meeting was packed.

This week the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee (MERSD) met for the first time since Essex voters rejected a Proposition 2½ override to bridge the gap for Essex’s $9.3 million apportionment for the FY24 MERSD budget, setting off a domino-like series of hard choices and cuts.

ME School District Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin presented initial options to find the money that Essex voters failed to deliver at the ballot.  Beaudoin’s options included furthering teacher reductions—including by way of layoffs that would require notification by June 15 of this year—to 11.5 full time teachers (comprised of 7.5 teachers in addition to four reductions in the district’s previously approved budget).  It also included significant cuts to arts education across the board, it recommended doubling the class size for middle school exploratory classes as well as eliminating several STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) classes at the high school. 

School Committee_Alexander Wolf 2023

ME Regional High School student, Alexander Wolf of Essex, said Tuesday he was "disappointed" at the community's lack of support for programming, saying the district only thinks in terms of cuts.