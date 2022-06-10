First Parish Church, Manchester-by-the-Sea, will be hosting a number of children and youth programs this summer along with an Art Show. These programs are free and open to the public.
In July we offer Breakfast Buddies: Ocean Stories, July 11-15, 8:30-10 a.m. This is a program designed for two to four-year-old children and an adult. Each day a Bible character will be introduced with a short presentation, an activity, and a craft over breakfast.
In August we offer Mother Earth Sings: Bible Experiences, August 15-19, 4-7 p.m. for ages 6-12 with interactive storytelling, music, song, imaginative movement, yoga and meditation, games, visual art (in a variety of mediums), food creations and group creative writing. This week will integrate five different Bible stories with creative expression and fellowship. Youth ages 14-16 are invited to apply as a junior counselor and parents are encouraged to volunteer. Pre-registration is required for these two programs, contact jeanne.fpchurch@gmail.com to sign up.
In July we will also host an Art Show themed “Our Earthly Home”. Painting, drawing, mixed media, collage, sculpture, and nature items art from ages 3 through adult are sought. Art accepted at the Chapel Building beginning July 6 and ending July 19. For questions or more information, contact Jeanne Westcott at jeanne.fpchurch@gmail