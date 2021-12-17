“Once Upon a Night” a Christmas Cantata, drama and song, will be performed during our Sunday, December 19 worship at 10 a.m.
A Blue Christmas, “Silent Nights” Prayer and Meditation time to acknowledge and reflect upon the fact that the holiday seasons are also a time of struggle for many people due to current and past loss. Led by Rev. Mark and broadcast from the church via Zoom (smart device or dial in by phone) Wednesday, December 22 at 7 p.m..
Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, in the church and on Facebook Live
5 p.m., a presentation of “Star Bright - A Christmas Story”, with carols and soloists offered for families with children.
7 p.m., a Traditional Candlelight Celebration with carols, the FPC Choir and soloists.
For the Zoom link or other questions contact us at office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661.