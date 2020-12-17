At 5 PM, December 24th, we invite all children – and children at heart – to a special “Virtual Story Time” featuring narration and characters, broadcast live via Facebook from the First Parish sanctuary. “The Grumpy Shepherd”, Obed, likes to complain – about everything. So he can’t see what the fuss is all about when an angel announces that a child has been born nearby. But Obed agrees to go and see the child, and when he does, his grumpy life changes.
At 7 PM, our Worship team will present a traditional time of hymns, solos, Scripture and Dramatic Reflection for all ages.
Join us for one or both at facebook.com/FirstParishChurchManchesterMa