Last week the Manchester Finance Committee reviewed a proposal that would cut Manchester’s savings rate from 15.86% to 6.05% by using a new formula that removes Manchester’s portion of the regional school district budget before setting its reserve rate.

The proposal—offered by FinCom Chair Sarah Mellish—would calculate Manchester’s total reserve funds from a baseline of $20,705,473 after removing the town’s share of the school district budget and adding in capital and OPEB (“other post-employment benefits”) instead of using the state certified town budget, which is $34,668,705.  

Finance Committee Chair Sarah Mellish
