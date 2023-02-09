Town Hall Notebook.jpg

Some big items this week, with the ME Regional School District Committee approving a final FY24 district budget to present to voters and the Manchester Select Board agreeing with a recommendation by the Manchester Affordable Housing Trust to pull a key property from a joint plan with the Manchester Housing Authority to renovate and expand senior and affordable housing on existing sites in town.  

First up, on Tuesday, the Manchester Essex Regional School District Committee approved a $30,236,064 district budget at its meeting this week, ending months of planning, negotiation, and compromise.

