This year, the weather was a picture-perfect summer day, and thousands of people flocked to downtown Manchester for the annual Festival by the Sea last weekend.
Created by the Manchester division of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, the event brought together local artists, music and food all coming together downtown to benefit local retailers. The popular annual event featured more than 100 outdoor vendors ranging from artists and artisans to jewelers and crafters and food vendors. It stretched from the Town Hall Common, throughout town, and into Reed Park and Masconomo Park. Local sponsors include the Cape Ann Savings Bank and the Manchester-Essex Rotary Club. There was free public parking offered at the M-E High School, with event sponsor Beauport Ambulance providing free shuttle service to and from downtown all day.
“The Town was a-buzz with many guests, visitors, shoppers and Festival Goers,” said Kerry McKenna from the Chamber. It was a huge success, with retailers reporting that traffic was fantastic. See pictures from the day’s events, from the annual book sale at the Manchester Public Library to the Coast Guard’s display vessel and tours at Reed Park.