Special Town Meeting Preview.jpg

Preparations for a Special Town Meeting, scheduled to take place on November 14, are entering the home stretch.  Voters will be asked to make decisions on a dozen or so proposed zoning changes as well as a few other items that are time sensitive.  The Select Board will finalize the warrant or list of articles to be presented at their meeting on October 17.

The bulk of the meeting will deal with proposed amendments to the Town’s Zoning By-laws.  Zoning regulations govern how land can be developed in town prescribing what uses are allowed where and under what conditions.  The process for obtaining permits is also spelled out in the by-laws.