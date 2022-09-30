The Fall Fun Fest hosted by the Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus-Manchester-by-the-Sea Sunday afternoon September 18 was a huge success judging by scores of kids and families who trekked to Sacred Heart Church, Visitation Parish to join in the fun, games, food and friendship. As promised, in the church parking lot, kids found a bouncy house, an amazing inflatable obstacle course, “Everyone’s a Winner” carnival games, face painting, and food galore: snow cones, cotton candy, popcorn, hot dogs and burgers.
Council 1232 Grand Knight Phil Monahan said, “This Fall Fun Fest met our objectives as a fun, affordable – essentially free- event to bring kids and families together as the summer winds down.”