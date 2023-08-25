The Planning Board and the Board of Selectmen will host a public forum concerning the status of the Essex Zoning Bylaw Review Project on August 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall. Remote participation is also available. Please see the forum flyer for more details at: essexma.org.
Essex Zoning Bylaw Public Forum
