The Planning Board and the Board of Selectmen will host a public forum concerning the status of the Essex Zoning Bylaw Review Project on August 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.  Remote participation is also available.  Please see the forum flyer for more details at: essexma.org.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.