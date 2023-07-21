Library Telephone Line Replacement

The main phone line into the Library stopped working during the week of July 3.  Verizon came and checked the line between the street and the building and found no problem.  The Librarian asked the TA to review the situation and he found that the jumper line connecting the Verizon feed to our internal network had gone bad.  The TA replaced that line and dial tone was restored.

