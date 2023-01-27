Board of Selectmen’s Meeting of January 9, 2023

Report covers from December 10, 2022, to January 6, 2023

Manchester Essex Regional School Dist. Tentative FY24 Budget Hearing

The TA attended the subject hearing along with the Essex Selectmen, members of the Essex Finance Committee, and the Town Accountant on December 14, 2022. Town of Manchester personnel and officials were also present and School District personnel and officials presented the tentative FY24 operating budget. Generally, the District’s proposal is still to assess a 3.5% overall increase in the apportionments to the two towns, with a $756,000 additional gap added on to that regular increase. Such an arrangement translates to an 8.6% increase to Essex from fiscal year 2023 to fiscal year 2024 (just over $780,000).