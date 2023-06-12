Special Town Meeting 2023 Graphic Illustration

In Essex, the Board of Selectmen agreed to schedule a Special Town Meeting on Monday, June 26.

The meeting, which will begin at 7:30 pm at Essex Elementary School, will ask residents to consider ratifying the FY24 Manchester Essex Regional School District operating budget.  On May 1 voters approved a lower version of the school district budget (Article 4. funding Essex's share of the FY24 MERSD school assessment) at its Annual Town Meeting.  That night also approved moving approval of additional monies needed to meet the district's final budget to a ballot vote as part of a Proposition 2 1/2 override, which failed two weeks after Town Meeting. 

