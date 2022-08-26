MONDAY, AUGUST 15
10:23 a.m. Apple St., paperwork, service attempt, notification made.
Any lingering showers or thunderstorms will end. Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 7:03 pm
6:34 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., parking complaint, enforcement, parking enforcement.
8:25 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:37 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:01 a.m. Southern Ave., suspicious activity, gone on arrival, unable to locate.
11:07 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
1:54 p.m. Ice House Lane, fire investigation, fire confirmed.
6:11 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, vehicle towed.
1:48 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:36 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, spoken to.
2:28 p.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
7:18 p.m. Middle Road, watercraft incident, other.
2:30 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male fall, patient refusal.
6:21 a.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:22 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, spoken to.
6:39 p.m. John Wise Ave., male diabetic, transported to hospital.
7:03 a.m. Choate St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
1:17 p.m. John Wise Ave., male heat emergency, transported to hospital.
5:01 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:10 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, citation issued.
12:24 a.m. Southern Ave., parking complaint, enforcement, citation issued.
7:08 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
1:25 p.m. Chebacco Lake, disturbance, report to follow.
3:06 p.m. Tree Hill, fire alarm, fire false.
10:38 a.m. Harlow St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:48 Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
3:35 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, verbal warning.
5:15 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., parking complaint, enforcement, parking enforcement.
