Open Burning in Massachusetts is regulated by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and enforced by the Essex Fire Department. Open burning season runs from Jan 15th – May 1st. A valid permit obtained from the local fire department is required. The Fire Chief reserves the right to deny or cancel open burning on any day due to weather or environmental conditions.
Burning permit for a homeowner is $20.00, Seniors age 60 and over are $10.00.
To Purchase or activate Burning Permit On-line: https://www.essexma.org/