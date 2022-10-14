Open Saturdays
Beginning Saturday, September 10 the library will be open Saturday mornings from 10 – 12 noon.
Tuesday, November 1 at 7 p.m. Join us for this unique and fascinating lecture with local historian Rob Fitzgibbon as he digs up the inside story of Dr. Thomas Sewell, Essex’s very own, notorious grave robber of 1817.
Wee Ones 9 a.m. Ages 0-2 years with caregiver.
Pre-School 10 a.m. Ages 3-5 years with caregiver.
Join April as she sings, rhymes, does fingerplays and more.
Tuesdays through November 8 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join the fun as Ruthanne signs, shares instruments and more. All ages welcome with caregiver.
Friday, October 14 from 4-5 p.m. Grades 6-12 paint your own pumpkin. Cider, doughnuts and fun to be had. Register online.
Wednesday, October 19 at 11 a.m. Learn all about the seven species of hawks most likely to be encountered in Massachusetts, including how to tell them apart, their life cycles and their hunting abilities. Many local hawks migrate to their wintering grounds in Central and South American each fall, which provides a perfect opportunity for observers like you. Zoom link at registration.
Having company? We have Hotspots, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Pickleball, Giant Jenga, and more.
Fridays, beginning September 23 at 3:30 p.m. Children age 6 and older with an adult. Learn the basics of knitting with Ms. Christine. Build hand strength and dexterity which will support fine motor skills. No experience necessary. Participants will receive knitting needles and yarn to keep. This program is free and space is limited, registration is required.
