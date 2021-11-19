Thanksgiving holiday
The library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24 and open Monday, November 29.
Story Hours
Wee Ones Wednesday, 9-9:30 a.m.
Preschool 10-10:30 a.m.
These will be outside on the lawn, in the event of inclement weather, check our Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook.
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne
Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-5 with caregiver, join Ruthanne for songs, stories and songs. November 23 is last session.
Community Book Group
Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. to discuss “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams
Gratitude Journals for Teens
Friday, November 19 at 4 p.m.
Yoga on the lawn
Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6 with Ms. Christine.
PreK Hooray on the lawn
Mondays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 3-5 join Ms.Paige for a play-based group.