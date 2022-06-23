Flying Saucer Crafternoon

Tuesday, June 28 at 3 p.m., fly into reading for the first fun summer reading craft.

Summer Reading Book Groups

Mondays at 4 p.m.  Grades 1 & 2

Mondays at 5 p.m.  Grades 3-5

Book Group for Grades 2 & 3

Mondays beginning June 27, 3-3:45 p.m.  Children entering grades 2 & 3 are eligible to participate in this lively book group, reading “No Flying in the House” by Betty Brock. Sign up opens Monday, June 20 at the Grove.

Book Group for Grades 5 & 6

Mondays beginning June 27, at 4 p.m.

Ladybug Storytime and a release

Thursday, July 7 at 10 a.m. for ages 3 and up.  Drop in for a ladybug story outside on the lawn and a special ladybug release for all to see.

p_7 Library Notes_Kite Physics.jpg

Kite Workshop

Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m.  for grade 5 and up, including adults.  Join kite specialist Glenn Davison to create a one-of-a-kind kite to take home and learn more about kites than you ever thought possible. Sign up as space is limited.

Museum Passes

Visit your favorite museum at a discounted rate. PEM, Cape Ann, MOS, MFA, Aquarium, Children’s and Wenham.

p_7 Library Notes_Giant Jenga.jpg

Library of Things Available Now

We have games to loan.  Giant Jenga, Bocce, Croquet, Cornhole, Pickleball and more.  Available for a three-week loan.

CFCE presents Little Farmers

Wednesdays from July 6-August 3 from 10-11 a.m.   A 5 week playgroup series that ill inspire a love for farming, gardening and nature through hands-on learning and play.  Ages 2-8 years with caregiver.

Teen Summer Reading

For students entering grade 6 and up.

June:  Take and make craft. Pick up your kit the week of June 27.  Create your own mini pennant.  Take a photo of your completed project and email to awanner@essexpl.org by July 11 and be entered to win an ice cream from the Village Creamery.

Book Bingo

For Essex teens, complete 12 or more squares on the board by August 26 and be entered into a raffle for a $25 Amazon gift card.

p_7 Library Notes_Wicked Good Henna.jpg

Wicked Good Henna

Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m.  Register early.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.