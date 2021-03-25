Ancestry and Heritage Quest are available NOW
Databases from ProQuest for your research.
Genealogy enthusiasts get ready to jump in, go to our website for more information.
Community Book Group
Thursday, April 1 at 10.00 a.m. Join via ZOOM in the discussion of “Have You Seen Luis Velez?” by Catherine Ryan Hyde. Books available, call the library to get your copy.
Weekly Story Hours with April on Facebook Live
Wednesdays
Wee Ones at 9:30 a.m. for 0 – 2 years old.
Pre School at 10.00 a.m. for 3-5 years old.
Curbside Pickup
Continues Monday-Friday
Monday 9.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 1.00 p.m.-4.00 p.m.
Wednesday 5.00 p.m.-7.00 p.m.