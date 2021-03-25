Essex Library

Ancestry and Heritage Quest are available NOW

Databases from ProQuest for your research.

Genealogy enthusiasts get ready to jump in, go to our website for more information.

Community Book Group

Thursday, April 1 at 10.00 a.m.  Join via ZOOM in the discussion of “Have You Seen Luis Velez?” by Catherine Ryan Hyde. Books available, call the library to get your copy.

Weekly Story Hours with April on Facebook Live

Wednesdays

Wee Ones at 9:30 a.m. for 0 – 2 years old.

Pre School at 10.00 a.m. for 3-5 years old.

Curbside Pickup

Continues Monday-Friday

Monday 9.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 1.00 p.m.-4.00 p.m.

Wednesday 5.00 p.m.-7.00 p.m.

 

