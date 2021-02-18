Community Book Group
Friday, February 19 at 10.00 a.m., join us as we discuss “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger. The meeting will be held on the library’s third floor with masks and social distancing. You can also join via Zoom.
Dungeons and Dragons Club
Starting Tuesday, February 23rd from 3.00 p.m.—5.00 p.m. via Zoom, for grades 6 and 7 for a six-week series. Spaces are very limited. Register online.
Weekly Story Hours with April on Facebook Live
Wednesdays
Wee Ones at 9:30 a.m. for 0 – 2 years old.
Pre School at 10.00 a.m. for 3-5 years old.
Curbside Pickup
Continues Monday-Friday
Monday 9.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 1.00 p.m. – 4.00 p.m.
Wednesday 5.00 p.m. – 7.00 p.m.